Navy Chaplain Fired for 'Loss of Trust and Confidence' After He's Caught Having Sex Outside Bar

(Photo: Marine Corp) Navy Captain Thornton Loften, a chaplain with Marine Forces Reserves, was fired last month after he was caught on video having sex with a woman at a pub in New Orleans,Louisiana.

A Navy chaplain caught on video having sex with a woman outside a bar in New Orleans was fired last month from his post at a Marine Corps command for "loss of trust and confidence."

The chaplain, identified as Navy Capt. Loften Thornton, was fired on March 20, USA Today reports. He had been a Navy chaplain since 1992 and was serving at the Marine Forces Reserve at the time the incident was recorded.

Two Department of Defense officials confirmed with USA today that authorities were investigating video that shows Thornton having sex with a woman at the Crown & Anchor Pub which is a five-minute drive from the Marine Reserve facility. The bar's owner Neil Timms, who is cooperating with authorities, said the sex took place in front of the building by the road near some picnic tables on March 15.

Thornton was reportedly caught by another patron of the bar and was asked by Timms to stop having sex and he complied.

The "Marine Corps takes all allegations against any of our Marines or sailors seriously, and they are thoroughly investigated," Marine Lt. Col. Ted Wong, a spokesman for Marine Reserve, told USA Today.

Reacting to Thornton's firing, Juanita Loney said he was her husband's commanding officer and was surprised he was fired for having consensual sex.

"This is my husband's C.O. My mind echoes with the verses regarding judgement beginning with the church. The fires of shame can be purifying if our hearts are willing. However, I am troubled that what this man did in a public place (caught on video) has resulted in being fired when what many chaplains do in private (and not caught on video) does not result in any discipline at all," she noted in a statement.

"The Lord looks at the heart. He knows the secrets. Jesus said, 'FIRST, remove the log from your own eyes and then you can see to help your brother with his splinter.' Dear Lord, please expose the secret sins too. Let there be mourning together for sin and no Pharisees pointing fingers while hiding their own deeds of darkness," she prayed.

The Navy's strategic plan for religious ministry explains that clergy members "are embedded within commands operating at sea and ashore to ensure 24/7 availability. They provide a source of comfort and refuge that enables service members and their families to practice and grow in their faith and to face personal and professional challenges."

According to Task and Purpose, historically, a "loss of trust and confidence" decision could result from a number of issues, including poor command leadership and fostering a toxic command climate to more severe issues such as violations of federal law or rules and regulations under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Before his firing Thornton also served as the chaplain for Headquarters and Service Battalion at Marine Corps Forces Pacific. In 2000, he presided over the memorial service of 17 U.S. Navy sailors killed in the USS Cole bombing in Aden, Yemen.