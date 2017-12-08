Naya Rivera Files for Divorce From Ryan Dorsey for the Second Time After Recent Battery Arrest

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014.

For the second time, Naya Rivera has filed for divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey, and her legal action came shortly after she was arrested for battery.

According to Us Weekly, Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey due to irreconcilable differences. The "Glee" actress has also requested the she and her husband get joint custody over their 2-year-old son.

Rivera first filed for divorce in November 2016 but decided not to push through with the proceedings and pulled out the documents in October.

The same report also shared that Rivera had cited in the legal papers that she and Dorsey had separated on Nov. 24 -- a day before police were called to respond to a domestic battery incident in West Virginia that resulted to Rivera's arrest.

According to other reports, Rivera and Dorsey were out on a walk with their son when the actress allegedly struck her estranged husband on the head and on the lip. Rivera was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery and later released after posting bail for $1,000.

TMZ obtained Dorsey's supposed 911 call where the actor can be heard telling the dispatcher: "My wife's out of control." The actor can be heard asking for a police officer on the scene and confirmed that Rivera had a weapon at the time.

After the incident made headlines, Dorsey took to Twitter to address the issue and released the following statement: "This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn't some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially 'the media' please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks."

Rivera and Dorsey got married in July 2014.