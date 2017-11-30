Naya Rivera's Family and Friends Concerned for Her Well-Being After Arrest; Husband Ryan Dorsey Finally Speaks Out

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress Naya Rivera poses as she arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Califonia, U.S.

It's been quite a week for actress Naya Rivera who was arrested for domestic battery charges made by her own husband. Now, her friends and family are worried about her well-being.

On Saturday, "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was arrested after a police deputy responded to a call made by her own husband, fellow actor Ryan Dorsey claiming his wife was "out of control" and that she had started getting physical. A video of her lashing out at Dorsey was eventually given as evidence to the authorities along with the actor's own minor facial injuries. Now, a source close to the actress has revealed that her family and friends have become increasingly worried about her.

"Naya's friends and family are very concerned for her well-being," the source told E! News. "This is not the first time that their relationship has been violent, and the fact that she hit her husband and lashed out like that, is very scary to everyone around her," the source added.

Another video of the actress in handcuffs while being arraigned had surfaced online. On Tuesday, Ryan Dorsey finally spoke out regarding the difficult situation his family is currently in.

"This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn't some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially 'the media' please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated," the 34-year-old actor said via Twitter.

Shortly after her arrest, the actress was released on bond and her father-in-law had been there to pick her up. Interestingly, Rivera's father-in-law had also been present when the altercation had occurred, but according to reports, he hadn't fallen victim to Rivera's violent outbursts. The incident occurred while the couple was out taking their 2-year-old son, Josey, for a walk.

Just a month ago, the actress filed a request to dismiss her divorce from Ryan Dorsey, and the two were reportedly working on their relationship after separating for a couple of months.