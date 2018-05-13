Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson going in for a shot while being defended by the Washington Wizards' Marcin Gortat

Klay Thompson is not the most famous of the Golden State Warriors' four All-Stars, but he is still an essential member of the team.

Thompson is exactly the kind of player that fits in well playing alongside the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Because Thompson does not need the ball in his hands to be a threat on offense, he can remain effective by simply moving around on the floor and looking for an opening to get off his shot.

Thompson remains crucial to the team's on-court success from a defensive standpoint as well, as he is the kind of athletic perimeter defender that head coach Steve Kerr can place on an opposing squad's primary playmaker. Using his size, athleticism and basketball IQ, Thompson can slow down even the best the playmakers in the league today.

Thompson is a player who will be helpful to any team he's on, and if he enters the free agent market, it's fair to expect that many offers will come his way.

Unfortunately for teams not named the Golden State Warriors, it doesn't seem like Thompson is all that interested in testing the free agent market.

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, the Warriors and Thompson talked about a potential contract extension back in October. No extension was obviously agreed upon, but the two sides may talk again this offseason.

Hearing that Thompson may be amenable to signing an extension this summer can seem somewhat curious because, as this article on NBA.com points out that the 28-year-old shooting guard may be able to earn more money if he opts to re-sign as an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

In all likelihood, Thompson has thought about the financial implications of signing an extension this summer, and he's probably aware that he would leave money on the table if he did that, but that may not be the primary factor for him.

During an earlier interview with ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson made it clear that he wants to stay with the Warriors and that he has a desire to play with only one franchise for the entirety of his career.

Players prioritize different things, but for Thompson, it's clear that he places great value on being able to play somewhere he loves. Loyalty also seems to be something that Thompson values greatly, hence his stated desire to remain with one franchise for the rest of his time in the league.

So, should fans expect a deal to get done this summer?

It's a pretty big deal that the two sides are apparently open to holding extension talks again as that shows a willingness to get this matter over with.

Thompson wants to stay, and considering how well he fits in with the other members of the roster, the members of the Warriors' front office would likely love nothing more than to sign the shooting guard to a team-friendly extension.

Taking all things into consideration, it would hardly be surprising if reports come out this summer that Thompson has signed a multi-year extension with the Warriors.