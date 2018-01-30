NBA 2018 Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Interested in Rodney Wood

Facebook/Rodney Wood Rodney Wood and his newly born son, Rodney Jr, in this March 2016 photo.

The Chicago Bulls are interested to get Rodney Hood's services.

As the NBA trade deadline on February 8 inches closer, more rumors about who is going to transfer where continue to circulate online. However, as far as the Chicago Bulls are concerned, the latest rumors claim that the team is setting its eye on Utah Jazz's Hood.

According to reports, Hood is entering a restricted free agency beginning this summer, and this sparked the interest of the Chicago Bulls, which is alleged to be letting go Nicola Mirotic in favor of Hood.

Sources claim that Utah Jazz has already sent feelers for Mirotic, and the Chicago Bulls are also interested in Utah Jazz forward. As the Utah Jazz are above the salary cap threshold and would need to ship away more salary than that of Hood alone to match the $12.5 million the Bulls owe Mirotic for this season, it is suspected that it may let go both Hood and Favors just to have Mirotic.

Unconfirmed reports also claim that it is not only the Chicago Bulls that are interested in Hood as the Detroit Pistons are also setting their eyes on the Utah Jazz shooting guard. Apart from Hood, the Detroit Pistons are also said to be considering to have Mirotic on their side, too.

It is said that Hood's productive scoring has made him an attractive name being sought by different NBA teams. As the Utah Jazz seems to be entertaining offers for Hood, some opine that the team seem to be heading to a different direction this season while it is becoming more likely for Hood to have a large payday once the 2018 free agency period arrives.

Will the Utah Jazz really trade Hood and/or Favor just to have Mirotic? Will Hood find himself with the Chicago Bulls or the Detroit Pistons?

Fans will have to wait for February 8 to find out.