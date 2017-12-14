NBA 2K League News: Additional Details About Matches, Broadcasts, Other Important Notes Revealed

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2K The official logo for the NBA 2K League

2018 will feature the inaugural NBA 2K League season, and recently, new details about it have been provided to help guide those hoping to land a spot in the roster.

A new post on the league's official website contains FAQs and their corresponding answers.

First off, the requirements for being selected as a participant in the league have been detailed further.

Ahead of the qualifying round that will start on Jan. 1, players looking to gain entry to the league will first need to secure a copy of "NBA 2K18" for either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and they must also be at least 18 years of age.

Now, for the qualifying round itself, players must win at least 50 matches in Pro-Am mode as well as complete an online application by Jan. 31.

Following the qualifying round, league hopefuls will then need to undergo the try-outs that are currently scheduled to get started in February. According to an earlier post on NBA.com, the try-outs will work similarly to a pre-draft combine.

In March, the remaining players will then be entered into a draft and participating NBA teams will fill out their five-man rosters.

For those curious, the 17 teams involved in the NBA 2K League are the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

Notably, matches in the league are going to be different than what players may be used to. Virtual representations of world-famous NBA players are not going to be involved in the league games, and instead, customized avatars will be the ones taking to the court. AI will also not play a role in the matches.

The league matches are expected to be held in one or two central studios, and they are also going to be broadcasted.

As for compensation, "all players will be paid a guaranteed, competitive salary" and they will also be on the receiving end of benefits.

Basketball fans can look forward to the NBA 2K League tipping off sometime in May.