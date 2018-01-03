'NBA 2K League' News: Qualifying Round Now Underway, Will Be Open Until End of the Month

PS4 and Xbox One players over 18 can take part in the qualifiers

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2K The official logo of the NBA 2K League

While many folks are easing their way into 2018, "NBA 2K League" hopefuls cannot afford to sit back for too long as the qualifying round has now started.

The qualifying round began on the first day of the year and will continue until Jan. 31.

As revealed previously, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who own a copy of "NBA 2K18" and who are also over 18 can take part in the qualifiers.

For this particular part of the competition, aspiring league players will need to win at least 50 contests in the game's Pro-Am mode. They are also required to complete the online registration, though this is not expected to go live until later in the month.

Those interested in participating can do so as walk-ons, as members of a team or a combination of those two.

Following the qualifying round are the tryouts.

Specific details about the tryouts portion of the competition have not been provided just yet, though an earlier article on NBA.com did describe this segment as something similar to a pre-draft combine.

After the tryouts have been completed, the qualifying players will then be entered into a draft pool. Teams will then select their players during the "NBA 2K League" that will take place sometime in March.

Seventeen teams in total are going to be playing in the league, and each team will draft five players.

The selected players will use unique avatars in the games, and the matches themselves will be held at one or two central studios. The players will be paid a guaranteed salary and they will also be on the receiving end of benefits including housing.

The league's first season will get started sometime in May and it will continue through August.

More news about the "NBA 2K League" should be made available in the near future.