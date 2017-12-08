'NBA 2K League' Qualifying Details Announced, Tryouts Scheduled for February

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2K The inaugural 'NBA 2K League' season will start in May

There is some good news for those virtual hoop fans who feel as though they can hang with the very best in the world, as the "NBA 2K League" is starting soon.

More details about the league were provided recently, with organizers and developers revealing that the initial qualifying round will get underway on Jan. 1 and will run through to the end of the month.

Players all over the world will be able to take part in the January qualifying round, though they will need to have a copy of "NBA 2K18" for either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and they must also be 18 years old and above, Operation Sports reported.

Interested participants can compete individually as walk-ons or as members of a team. They will also have to accomplish online application and registration elements, and more details about those will be shared soon.

Once the "NBA 2K League" hopefuls have gotten all those things out of the way, they can then turn their attention to what needs to be done during the qualifiers. In order to become eligible for try-outs, players must win 50 Pro-Am games.

The try-outs are currently scheduled to begin in February, and this will be handled in a somewhat similar fashion to a pre-draft combine, according to an earlier post on NBA.com.

The players who make the cut after try-outs will then have their names thrown into a draft, which will take place in March.

The first season of the league will tip-off in May.

Notably, games in the league will be a little different from what players may be used to, as instead of virtual representations of NBA personalities appearing onscreen, it will be the avatars of the participants taking to the court. Artificial intelligence will also be "excluded" during league matches.

More news about the "NBA 2K League" should be made available soon.