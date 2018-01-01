'NBA 2K18' News: City Edition Uniforms Now Featured in the Game

Only four teams currently have no City Edition uniforms

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2K There are new uniforms available now inside 'NBA 2K18'

New uniforms have just been released for "NBA 2K18," and these latest ones are from the City Edition lineup.

According to Nike, the City Edition uniforms "represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities' streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future."

NBA fans have likely seen these uniforms already. And now, they can check out what they look like inside the game, thanks to a recent report from Operation Sports.

The new uniforms for the Atlanta Hawks feature unique lettering and colors that stand out against a black backdrop, while the Boston Celtics veer away from their traditional green and white color scheme to go with a green and gray combo.

Simple defines the Brooklyn Nets' new threads, while the Charlotte Hornets mix together their franchise's signature colors with the nickname "Buzz City."

The Chicago Bulls' new uniforms are quite different from the ones they typically use. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new uniform that references the team mantra "Defend the Land."

The Dallas Mavericks are featuring neon elements with their uniforms while the Denver Nuggets are showcasing one of their newer logos more prominently.

For the Detroit Pistons, it was all about Motor City. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, honor the Chinese culture that permeates the Bay area with their City Edition uniforms.

"NBA 2K18" players will be able to use the Indiana Pacers' new uniforms that look distinctly old-school, and the Los Angeles Clippers are also paying tribute to the franchise's history with their new jerseys.

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing something different by recognizing the legends that have played for them with their City Edition uniforms. The Memphis Grizzlies' City Edition unis, meanwhile, are inspired by the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike.

The Milwaukee Bucks are blending together Cream City elements together with their fearsome buck logo, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are evoking the look of the wolf with their uniforms.

Mardi Gras is synonymous with New Orleans, and so the Pelicans are celebrating that. The Oklahoma City Thunder have chosen to reflect their style of play using the design of their uniforms.

The Orlando Magic have gone pretty bold with their City Edition uniforms, while the Philadelphia 76ers are celebrating American history with what they are wearing.

The Phoenix Suns are honoring the members of the Hispanic community with the design of their new uniforms, and the Portland Trailblazers are putting Rip City front and center with their jerseys.

Drawing from the past, the Sacramento Kings have come up with jerseys that are quite memorable. The camouflage print used for the San Antonio Spurs' jerseys are meant to honor the servicemen and servicewomen of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Utah Jazz are offering a glimpse of the state's natural beauty with their uniforms, and lastly, the Washington Wizards are showing their District of Columbia pride with their City Edition jerseys.

"NBA 2K18" players are going to have to wait a bit longer for the City Edition uniforms of the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, as those have yet to be added.