Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker is one of the players who received boost from the latest 'NBA 2K18' roster update

A new roster update went live for "NBA 2K18" just recently, and included in this are some changes to All-Time teams along with a bunch of ratings adjustments.

Beginning with the changes relevant to All-Time teams, developers revealed over on Twitter that the All-Time Orlando Magic and the All-Time Oklahoma City Thunder have added new players.

The Magic get Rashard Lewis, a player who was essential to the team's rise during the late '00s and the early part of this decade. He helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, making him a worthy addition to the franchise's All-Time squad.

As for the Thunder, that franchise's All-Time team welcomes Kevin Martin in the newest roster update. He was one of the key players the Thunder got back from the Houston Rockets in the famous James Harden trade. Martin served as a solid third option for the Thunder during his stint with the franchise, spacing the floor for superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

The 2007 Cleveland Cavaliers also welcome Donyell Marshall, a key contributor to the LeBron James-led group that surprisingly made the NBA Finals that year.

Moving on now to the ratings adjustments, there are many of them included in this roster update, as can be seen in a report from Operation Sports.

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is making a case to be an Eastern Conference All-Star this season, and "NBA 2K18's" developers have apparently taken notice since his overall rating has shot up to 88.

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, who missed the early part of this season due to an injury, is rounding into form as of late. Because of that, developers have placed his overall mark at 78.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets and Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks have had their overall ratings reduced a bit.

More news about other roster updates coming to "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.