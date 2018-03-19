'NBA 2K18' News: What Notable Changes Are Included in the Latest Roster Update?

Attributes for all players were re-evaluated prior to the release of the newest update

There's a new roster update available right now for "NBA 2K18," and this one features some All-Stars moving up and some players who have been on fire lately getting recognized.

First off, two All-Stars have just hit the 90 mark inside the game.

According to a recent report from Operation Sports, both Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves are the two franchise players who have just hiked their overall marks up to 90.

The rating bumps that came for both Lillard and Towns are not surprising.

The Trail Blazers have been on fire recently, and Lillard's hot shooting has been key to the team climbing up the standings. Now, players can also scorch the virtual nets just as well as the real Lillard is torching teams around the league.

As for Towns, he has stepped up in a big way after teammate Jimmy Butler went down with an injury. Towns is showing that he is more than capable of holding up as the featured player on offense. He's stepped up his defense, too, allowing the Wolves to hang tough in the playoff race even as their best perimeter player is on the shelf.

Another player who has been hot lately who is not getting as much attention as Lillard or Towns is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday just got a four-point boost inside "NBA 2K18," and that's well deserved given his recent run.

Per NBA.com, Holiday is averaging more than 19 points per game over his last 10 contests, and what's even more impressive is that he's doing so efficiently, as evidenced by his impressive shooting percentages.

Holiday's teammate, Emeka Okafor, also received a four-point bump in his overall rating, which is warranted, given the solid numbers he has been putting up.

Fans of the game can tuned for more news regarding future "NBA 2K18" roster updates.