Several players, both from the starters and reserves, who were voted on and drafted to join the 2018 NBA All-Star Game under Team LeBron have been injured in the past weeks. As the hurt players start their recovery, the NBA found other players deserving to take their spots in the coveted lineup.

Starters were based on votes casted by fans (50 percent), the NBA players (25 percent), and the press (25 percent). Meanwhile, head coaches were responsible for choosing the reserves. Once a player is unable to join the All-Star Game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will pick a player to fill the lineup.

Paul George for DeMarcus Cousins

The first All-Star player on LeBron James' team who got injured was DeMarcus Cousins. At the end of January, the New Orleans Pelicans confirmed that he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon and would need to undergo surgery. He will not only miss the All-Star Game, he can no longer participate in any games for the rest of the season.

About a day later, it was officially announced that Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George was picked to take Cousins' spot. However, it does not necessarily mean he automatically makes it to the starting lineup. Whoever will complete Team LeBron's starters is up to their head coach, Dwane Casey (Toronto Raptors).

This year marks Cousins' fourth All-Star title while this is George's fifth time.

Andre Drummond Takes John Wall's Slot

Barely a week since Cousins was injured, Washington Wizards guard John Wall suffered a knee injury. On Jan. 31, his team confirmed that he had gone through an "arthroscopic debridement procedure" and was expected to skip the following six to eight weeks.

The incident paved the way for Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond to earn his second All-Star stint.

Goran Dragić Gets First All-Star Year Following Kevin Love's Injury

Unfortunately for Kevin Love, a fracture on his left hand will sideline him possibly for the next six to eight weeks as well. Love also suffered a hand injury last year which prevented him from joining the 2017 All-Star Game.

Congrats, #CaptainDragon!



It's official - @Goran_Dragic has been named by Commissioner Adam Silver to the NBA All-Star Team! Dragic is the 8th player in Miami HEAT history to earn NBA All-Star honors. More info - https://t.co/8mNYpFhs4t pic.twitter.com/SVmGcRJw0E — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2018

Love's inability to join the upcoming All-Star Game opened the opportunity for Miami Heat's Goran Dragić to receive his first All-Star title.

Kristaps Porzingis Is Out Due to ACL Injury

New York Knicks' stellar power forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a season-ending injury after an MRI confirmed that he had torn his left knee ACL during a home game against the Detroit Pistons last Tuesday.

Messages of support from various NBA stars poured in for the 22-year-old player. An ACL injury is one of the most dreaded medical conditions in sports because it typically requires surgery, and rehabilitation can take up to a year.

A couple of days later, Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker was officially chosen to be in the All-Stars, which makes this his second consecutive year to be in the prestigious NBA lineup. The 6-foot-1 point guard currently averages 23 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 35.1 minutes per game.

Team LeBron Lineup

Hopefully, no one else gets hurt in the weeks to come even beyond the upcoming All-Star Game.

The team's complete lineup includes James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis as starters. Other originally drafted All-Stars are Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, Bradley Beal, and LaMarcus Aldridge.

The 2018 All-Star Game happens on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.