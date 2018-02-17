NBA All-star Game's Ticket Prices Up to Almost $2000 Due to Los Angeles Location

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The entertainment capital of the U.S will be doubling down on Staples Center for this coming NBA All-star game on Feb. 18, Sunday.

The NBA All-star game has finally arrived in Los Angeles California, and last-minute buyers of ticket seats would have to pay more than twice the amount of regular tickets due to the increasing popularity of the game.

This is the first time since 2011 that the NBA All-star game, arguably the third most anticipated part of the NBA calendar after the playoffs and finals, will be held in the heart of Los Angeles. The iconic Staples Center, where NBA teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A Clippers play, will be holding the three days worth of NBA festivities.

One of the most anticipated events in the All-star game is the Mtn. Drew Kickstart Rising Skills Challenge, the Foot Locker Three-Point Contest, the Slam Dunk Contest, and the All-star Game itself. While the ticket prices for the aforementioned festivities are not as expensive, the NBA All-star game, in particular, is extremely pricey.

Sunday night's game, which will feature a revamped NBA All-star roster having LeBron James and Steph Curry as team coaches, costs as high as $1,959 and $1,895 in StubHub and Vivid Seats respectively.

This ticket pricing surpasses previous All-star games, including the 2011 All-star game in Los Angeles that cost approximately $1,100 back then.

The main reason for these costly ticket prices is the change of management between the NBA and the host city. Before, the NBA gave much more freedom to allow the local markets to dictate how much the pricing would be. However, the NBA, which has steadily grown in terms of a business standpoint, has now focused more on VIPs, sponsors, and business partners to attend the said festivities.

The influx of business partners in attending the game coupled with the growing fan base of the NBA has caused much more demand, with little supply of seats, causing the prices to jolt up especially in a rich city like Los Angeles, who figures to have a lot of Hollywood celebrities on Sunday's game.