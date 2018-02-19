NBA All-Star Weekend News: Most Diverse Celebrity Game Yet

Facebook/nba A promo poster for the NBA All-Star Weekend, 2018

The National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, was a massive success. Aside from the league's most popular players participating in the annual break, this year's Celebrity Game featured a lot of big names and made for an entertaining game to treat the fans as well.

Among the biggest names of celebrities who played a game of basketball were actors Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx, Caleb McLaughlin, and Quavo, who all displayed their skills for the world to see. Another attendee of the game was YouTube personality and vlogger Rachel DeMita, who used to be a division one college basketball player. "Black Panther" main villain Michael B. Jordan and Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr. served as coaches for both teams.

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber participated as well, making it his second celebrity game appearance.

Celebrity Game's main goal is to entertain the audiences by granting them a chance to see famous people's basketball skills either in person or on television. It appears that after 15 years and Celebrity Games, the event has become widely popular with the NBA's audience.

Notably, the roster of both teams during the Celebrity Game was definitely one of the most diverse ones yet, which, according to SB Nation, is proof that basketball is a sport that continues to expand its fan base across different types of people compared to when it started back in 2003. Furthermore, the sport has become more appealing to a larger demographic compared in the past, and is a good sign of its longevity.

DeMita and Quavo both were leading scorers of their respective teams. DeMita scored 17 points, which is unsurprising given her experience with the game. However, Quavo surprised fans and audiences with his 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals on seven out of 10 field goal attempts. Because of his impressive stats, Quavo won the award for Most Valuable Player of the game.