NBA Draft 2018 News: Duke Blue Devils' Marvin Bagley III Still Contemplating What to Do Next

Bagley is widely expected to be one of the top picks should he choose to enter the draft

Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports Duke Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III grabs a rebound against Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk during the first half in the championship game of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center.

The Duke Blue Devils came close to earning a Final Four berth.

Ultimately though, the Blue Devils were just outlasted by the Kansas Jayhawks in a classic contest, and now, those who came up short need to make important decisions related to their future.

Many members of the Blue Devils are going to have to figure out whether they want to stay on campus for at least one more year or if the time has arrived for them to go pro.

Among the Duke players who will need to make that decision soon is Marvin Bagley III.

At this point, Bagley is not ready to offer a final word regarding what he wants to do next.

Per a recent report from ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Bagley said that he is currently "not even thinking about" that decision, which is understandable given how fresh the defeat must be in his mind.

For what it's worth, "multiple sources" speaking to ESPN have indicated that Bagley will indeed enter the draft now that his freshman season at Duke is over.

It's no mistake that many NBA teams would love to see Bagley enter the draft right now, and if he does, he'll likely end up as a top-5 selection and he's even got a shot at being the top player taken overall.

The Ringer terms Bagley as a "complicated prospect," and that's due in part to him not having an obvious role to occupy once in the NBA.

Size-wise, he profiles as a power forward or center, and offensively, that's good for him, because if he gets opposing big men matched up on him, he has enough foot speed to consistently blow past them and he's got the ability to finish at the rim too.

Bagley may not even be someone who people on defense can leave unguarded behind the three-point line because, as The Ringer noted, he's got the potential to be a threat from long range as indicated by his sound shooting form.

The issue with having Bagley line up as a center or power forward at the next level, however, is that he may be a liability defensively. Even though he's a great athlete, he has yet to show that he can consistently use his physical gifts to play good defense.

It helps that Bagley has an excellent motor, and there are times when terrific effort can cover up for poor, fundamental defense.

The bottom line is that Bagley's a rare talent, and even if there are legitimate questions about his defense, his upside is too great for lottery-bound teams to pass on.

Really, the only thing that can prevent Bagley from being one of the first few players taken during this upcoming NBA draft is if he decides that he wants another shot at winning the NCAA Tournament and decides to go back to Duke.

If Bagley decides to go pro though, NBA fans can expect to start hearing him get touted as a potential franchise savior.

More news about the NBA draft should be made available soon.