Bamba will need to shoot better if he is to become a superstar at the next level

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger Mohamed Bamba in front of Jaylen Hands at the 2017 McDonald's All-American Boys Game

Texas Longhorns center Mohamed Bamba is going to be one of the more intriguing draft prospects to follow over the coming weeks and months, as he has the potential to be a true superstar in the NBA or someone who may only be able to contribute consistently on one end of the floor.

Bamba the collegiate star is an outstanding and at times, a dominant player.

He produced at a remarkably consistent rate for the Longhorns, averaging nearly 13 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks over the course of his one season with the team, per Sports Reference.

Just going by those numbers, it seems like Bamba should be getting more consideration as the player taken first overall in the upcoming draft, but there are reasons for why that is not happening.

Shooting is more important now in this current era of the NBA, and while there are players who can contribute and even receive recognition without being knockdown shooters, they are harder to find now in the league.

Even centers are now being asked to shoot three-pointers, and that's probably the biggest reason Bamba is not garnering buzz as the potential first player selected.

While Bamba has shown a willingness to shoot three-pointers — he averaged nearly two attempts per game this past season — he wasn't exactly scorching the nets from deep. He only converted three-pointers at a rate of 28 percent, and that's not going to scare defenses in the NBA.

On top of that, Bamba shooting only 68 percent from the charity stripe is another indicator that his shot is still a work in progress.

For what it's worth, Bamba is aware that he still needs to hone his jumper.

When asked to name which aspect of his game he still has to improve as he heads for the NBA, Bamba pointed to the consistency of his jump shots, 247sports.com reported. Bamba revealed that he is still "getting used to the NBA ball and shooting from further out," though he did add that he's getting more comfortable with doing those.

Ultimately, the progress Bamba makes on his jumper may determine what kind of player he becomes in the NBA.

Bamba seems to have a defined floor because he has shown that he knows how to use his frame to alter shots and grab rebounds, meaning he can, at the very least, be a center who specializes on defense. Players like that are still valuable in the league, but there are times when they can be liabilities too, especially when opposing defenses can just ignore them the moment they step out of the paint.

For Bamba to be a true franchise star, he has to combine his defensive prowess with a diverse offensive game. If he can block shots on one end and be a multi-level threat on the other, then the sky's the limit for him.

From now until the night of the NBA draft, Bamba is one prospect fans will want to watch closely.

More news about the 2018 NBA draft should be made available soon.