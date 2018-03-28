Porter recently declared that he is going pro after one season with the Missouri Tigers

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger Featured in the image is Michael Porter Jr. receiving the 2017 McDonald's All-American Boys Game MVP award at the United Center

Having that ability to put up high scores is now crucial to succeeding in the NBA, and teams know that. As rebuilding teams look to obtain additional firepower that may help them keep up with the league's powerhouses, they will not want to overlook Michael Porter Jr., one of the top prospects of this year's draft class.

Porter was not able to do much during his lone season with the Missouri Tigers as an injury early in the season kept him on the shelf for an extended period of time.

He didn't look that great even when he returned to action, and that is something teams are likely aware of.

Still, there's a reason why Porter declared for the draft even though he wasn't able to show much during his freshman season, and that's because he has one of the highest ceilings of anyone in this class, particularly when it comes to offense.

Porter's the kind of well-rounded offensive threat that can be the number one option on a good team.

As The Ringer noted in their draft guide, Porter has a pretty shooting stroke that bodes well for him developing into a knockdown shooter and he combines that with an ability to put the ball on the floor in transition in search of a quick bucket.

What makes Porter even more potent as an offensive player is that he can work really well off the ball by spotting up or darting to the rim for easy finishes.

To be clear, there are still flaws in Porter's offensive game, with one of the biggest issues being his propensity to bail the defense out by taking a low-percentage shot. He could also benefit from adding just a bit more muscle as that could make it easier for him to reliably finish when he gets close to the basket.

Still, even when taking those flaws into account, Porter remains a prospect who has the potential to be a lead scorer in the NBA, and players like that are incredibly difficult to find.

Teams know that, too, and that's why most current projections have Porter going very early in the draft. Porter's probably not going number one overall because there are still some teams concerned about his health and because he lacks the same two-way upside as other prospects like DeAndre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba.

It's hard to imagine him falling out of the top 10, however. Players who have well-rounded offensive games like Porter are more valuable than ever in the NBA and the fact that he can play a perimeter position only works to make him more appealing to teams.

Teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic are among the lottery-bound teams who need a foundational wing player and they could all consider taking Porter when their time comes to make a selection.

Porter's collegiate career didn't work out the way he wanted, but he'll get a chance to show that he is the real deal in the NBA.