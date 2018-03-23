NBA Draft 2018 News: Which Prospect Fits Best With the Memphis Grizzlies' Current Core?

Grizzlies will still have franchise cornerstones Marc Gasol and Mike Conley under contract for next season

Reuters/Justin Ford-USA Today Sports Nov 26, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum.

The 2017–18 Memphis Grizzlies were not supposed to be this bad.

Entering this season, the Grizzlies still had franchise mainstays Mike Conley and Marc Gasol on the team, and with those two in the fold, it seemed like the team had a good chance to at least contend for a playoff spot.

Alas, injuries and many players on the team either plateauing or taking a step back have doomed the team, and they are now in prime position to nab a high draft pick instead of a spot in the postseason.

It's not all bad for the Grizzlies, of course, as the draft pick they will get from this lost season could help them add a player who can star alongside Conley and Gasol.

The question, though, is which draft prospect fits best with their two stars?

With Conley and Gasol locking down the point guard and center spots respectively, it may be ideal for the Grizzlies to take a talented wing player in the draft.

A quick glance at the team's roster reveals that they don't exactly have an assortment of talented wing players, with arguably their best one, Tyreke Evans, set to enter free agency this offseason.

So, if it's a wing that the Grizzlies need, then they should take a long look at current Real Madrid star Luka Doncic.

Per NBADraft.net, Doncic is a mature and well-rounded player, which is remarkable since he's also just 19-years-old. He's a playmaker who can switch to attack mode if he needs to be, and he's also shown an ability to hang with veterans of pro basketball.

It would be ideal if Doncic is a better athlete, though he may still end up being a star even if he's closer to being a good athlete as opposed to a great one.

A Conley-Gasol-Doncic core could be special for the Grizzlies, and from a basketball IQ standpoint, those three players could truly standout.

More news about the NBA draft should be made available soon.