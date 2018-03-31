Bagley will contend with the likes of Arizona's DeAndre Ayton and Real Madrid's Luka Doncic for the top spot in the draft

Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports Duke Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III grabs a rebound against Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk during the first half in the championship game of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center.

After playing one season with the Duke Blue Devils, Marvin Bagley III has made it official. He will be entering the NBA draft and is now on track to be one of the first players selected.

The question now is at which point in the draft should Bagley be selected?

In a recent article, CBS Sports' Kyle Boone noted that Bagley's freshman campaign with the Blue Devils did nothing to take away from the preseason hype he received, and he's still on track to be a high pick in the draft.

Bagley was indeed a dominant force for the Blue Devils as he utilized his superior skill set to attack on offense while his non-stop motor allowed him to make an impact on the other end of the floor.

Bagley also possesses the type of athleticism that makes it easy for NBA teams to dream on him continuing to overwhelm opponents for many years to come.

Any team would likely be ecstatic to add a player like Bagley, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he warrants being taken first overall.

For instance, The Ringer's draft guide notes that there are concerns with Bagley's ability to defend at the next level due to him lacking the ideal length and size. Plus, he's far from being a knockdown shooter and that could really affect how impactful he can be in the NBA.

Ideally, a player who will likely take up minutes in the frontcourt like Bagley can either protect the rim or stretch the floor. Currently, there are concerns that Bagley may not be able to accomplish those things consistently as a pro.

There are other reasons why it's worth wondering if Bagley should be the first taken player in the draft that goes beyond just his limitations as a player.

It's possible that the team that ends up with the first overall pick is just more enamored with someone like the Arizona Wildcats' DeAndre Ayton or Real Madrid's Luka Doncic.

If the franchise that obtains the first overall pick becomes driven to select their own unicorn-type player in the mold of a Karl-Anthony Towns or an Anthony Davis, then Ayton would likely be the player they choose.

Should the franchise with the first overall pick decide that it wants a player who can work wonders with the ball in his hands, then Doncic may be the man selected.

As for Bagley, he could be an ideal fit for a franchise that still needs a player who can serve as a go-to scorer right from day one.

Because there is no clear-cut top prospect for this year's draft, the franchise that gets the first pick may factor in how the player they select will fit in with the other members of the roster.

In the end, the biggest factor that may determine at which spot Bagley is selected in this draft could be the draft order itself.

More news about the upcoming 2018 NBA draft should be made available in the near future.