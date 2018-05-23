NBA Draft 2018 Rumors: Atlanta Hawks May Be Warming Up to the Idea of Selecting Luka Doncic

Recent rumors have hinted that the Hawks could pass on Doncic and draft a frontcourt player instead

Wikimedia Commons/Javier Mendia Garcia Featured in the image is Luka Doncic with Real Madrid in 2016

After spending the better part of this decade as a fixture in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the Atlanta Hawks sank to the bottom of the standings this year.

The plunge did not come as a surprise as the Hawks were clearly in rebuilding mode heading into the season, and it will likely be a while before they are ready to seriously contend again.

Now that the franchise is rebuilding, it is absolutely essential for them to select the right players with their high draft picks, and they will get their first chance to do so next month.

The Hawks will have the third overall pick in the NBA draft and with analysts saying that this year's pool of prospects features some potential superstars, the team's number one task is to select one of those players.

Recently, though, there were rumblings that the Hawks may pass on selecting one of the higher-rated prospects in the draft.

In a recent article, ESPN's Jonathan Givony noted that there's a "growing consensus among NBA decision-makers" that the Hawks, along with the Sacramento Kings, may pass on selecting Real Madrid's Luka Doncic even if he's still on the board by the time their turn to make a pick comes up.

Givony also mentioned that the Hawks and Kings may pass on Doncic and select frontcourt players instead.

Because the decision-makers of those franchises aren't just going to come out and say who they will or won't take, it will be difficult to determine exactly what they have in mind until draft night comes along.

For what it's worth though, at least one important member of the Hawks' brain trust seems to be quite fond of Doncic.

Speaking recently to 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk talked a bit about the young EuroLeague star.

KL Chouinard of Hawks.com has provided a transcript of Schlenk's comments over on Twitter.

Schlenk heaped praise on Doncic for his accomplishments overseas and he also remarked on how rare it is to see someone so young as the 19-year-old to be at the point he already is as a basketball player.

Schlenk also provided a brief scouting report of Doncic, pointing out that the young Slovenian's court vision is something special. He also noted that while Doncic may not be a lights-out shooter yet, he should get plenty of opportunities to improve his stroke when he moves to the NBA.

Lastly, Schlenk complimented Doncic on his high basketball IQ and innate ability to bring out the best in his teammates.

Those comments certainly don't seem like they are coming from someone who will pass on the opportunity to select Doncic in the draft, but again, Schlenk is unlikely to reveal exactly what the Hawks will do until it is time to make the selection.

It's clear that Schlenk does see something special in Doncic, though. Who knows? Even if some of the Hawks' higher-ups may not be keen on using the third overall pick him currently, that view could still change in the weeks ahead.

More news about the latest NBA draft rumors should be made available soon.