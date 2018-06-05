NBA Draft 2018 Rumors: Count the Chicago Bulls as Another Team That Could Take Trae Young

Young has also been mentioned as a potential pick for the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks

The Oklahoma Sooners' Trae Young was one of the most talked about draft prospects during the most recent college basketball season, and he continues to be a player often discussed now that the draft is just weeks away.

Young's already been linked to a few teams during this pre-draft process.

Many analysts are speculating that the Orlando Magic could use the sixth pick in the draft to select Young and have him be the next face of the franchise.

The New York Knicks have not made it a secret that they are intrigued by Young, and there are even rumblings that they may try to move up in the draft in order to select him.

Now, it seems that another franchise can be added to the list of potential Young landing spots.

In a recent article, NBC Sports Chicago's Vincent Goodwill passed along some information provided by sources who are saying that the Chicago Bulls are not showing any signs that they will shy away from taking a point guard in the draft even though they already have some young lead guards on the roster.

Goodwill also mentioned in the article that the Bulls seem to be "enamored" with the aforementioned Young and that they are also said to think highly of Alabama guard Collin Sexton.

Young, in particular, would be a truly intriguing selection for the Bulls.

As noted earlier, the Bulls already have some talented lead guards on the roster in Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine, but they are vastly different players from Young.

Dunn is a hard-nosed scrapper who uses his size and speed to gain an advantage on his opponents, while LaVine is an otherworldly athlete who is still refining the finer points of his game.

Dunn and LaVine bring different things to the table, which allows the Bulls to attack defenses in different ways as well. If the Bulls add Young to the mix, then they can become even more unpredictable.

Young would space the floor in ways Dunn and LaVine simply can't, and he can also use his passing to get his teammates easy baskets.

Even just imagining how deadly a pick and roll combination featuring Young and rookie standout Lauri Markkanen could be has to put a big smile on the faces of Bulls fans.

The big concern with Young has always been with his defense, as teams worry that he may not be quick or athletic enough to stay in front of whoever he's guarding. That's why pairing Young up in the backcourt with Dunn makes sense, as the latter could take on the tougher defensive assignment and ease the burden on the sharpshooting Sooner.

The Bulls will likely go through plenty of growing pains if they decide to select Young and have him be their lead guard, and that will probably lead to losses piling up early on.

If Young and the other Bulls can get on the same page though, then the people of Chicago may end up with an incredibly fun team to root for.