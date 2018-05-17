NBA Draft 2018 Rumors: The Phoenix Suns Will Soon Have to Make a Difficult Decision

The Arizona Wildcats' DeAndre Ayton and Real Madrid's Luka Doncic are the leading candidates to be selected first overall in this year's draft

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger DeAndre Ayton competes at the 2017 McDonald's All-American Boys Game which took place at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

The Phoenix Suns entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds to come away with the number one overall pick and by the end of the night, they had made history.

For the first time in franchise history, the Suns have ownership of the number one overall pick, and though lottery representative Josh Jackson was a bit subdued in his celebration, there is no doubt that this is the team's biggest win in a long time.

Winning the lottery means that the Suns will now have to make arguably the most important decision in their history, as they will have to evaluate the prospects who have entered the draft and determine which one is going to be the best fit for their team moving forward.

Currently, two prospects have stood out from the pack in terms of their chances of being selected first overall and they are the University of Arizona's DeAndre Ayton and Real Madrid's Luka Doncic.

Per the Consensus Mock Draft posted on NBA.com, 10 of the leading mock drafts online have the Suns selecting either Ayton or Doncic. Ayton is actually a bit ahead at this point, with the Consensus Mock Draft noting that more analysts have gone with him as the guy that the Suns will pick.

It's easy to understand why Ayton is the leading candidate to be taken number one overall at this point.

The 19-year-old possesses all the skills needed to be a dominant basketball player. He can use his size to dominate down low, while also having a good enough shot that he can remain a threat from beyond the three-point line.

Ayton is comfortable putting the ball on the floor, and he's capable of finding the open man when defenses collapse on him.

If Ayton were simply a more instinctual defender, he would unquestionably be the number one pick in this year's draft.

Ayton's shortcomings on defense have left open the possibility that the Suns could take Doncic.

Wikimedia Commons/Cristina Ruiz Slovenian Luka Doncic is expected to be an early selection in the 2018 NBA draft

Doncic's offensive style will fit in seamlessly into the modern NBA. He's capable of scoring from all three levels of the floor, and he's a wizard with the ball in his hands. Even as a rookie, Doncic should be able to consistently put up points or help someone else score in the NBA.

Doncic is hyper-competitive as well, and he needs to be because his defense will suffer without that edge.

The knock on Doncic is that his good-but-not-great athleticism will cause him to struggle against the quicker perimeter players in the league, and even at his peak, he may be nothing more than an average defender.

It's now up to the Suns to determine whether Ayton or Doncic is the better fit for what they want to do moving forward.

Will they go ahead and select a big man first overall even though it's getting harder and harder for those players to succeed in the league today, or do they pick the young guard even if his ceiling is considerably lower?

For now, the Suns can still continue to gather information to make sure that they will make the right decision once the NBA draft gets underway on June 21.