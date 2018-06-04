NBA Draft News: The New York Knicks Are About to Finally Get an Up-Close Look at Trae Young

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger Trae Young at the McDonald's All-American Game in 2017

The New York Knicks' interest in Oklahoma Sooners' guard Trae Young is not a secret, or if it was, they've done a pretty bad job of keeping it.

Over the past few weeks, the Knicks have been consistently linked to Young, even though their current roster composition and more than a few of their fans would prefer them to be more invested in taking a different draft prospect.

There's a chance that the Knicks may even try to move up in the draft to make sure that they will be able to select Young.

For what it's worth, it's not just the Knicks who seem to be interested in making this partnership a reality.

Just a few weeks back, Trae's father, Ray Young, was extolling the virtues of his son while speaking to The New York Daily News.

Young himself is showing that he is interested in playing for the Knicks.

According to a recent report from The New York Post, Young will be in Tarrytown, New York on Tuesday, and he will be there to show off his skills with members of the Knicks' franchise in attendance.

To further drive home the point that Young is interested in becoming a member of the Knicks, that upcoming workout will apparently be the first individual one he is having for any team.

As referenced earlier, Young does not exactly fit into the Knicks' roster seamlessly. The Knicks already have some solid guards in their rotation, including 2017 first round draftee Frank Ntilikina.

If anything, the Knicks could probably benefit more from adding a wing player like Villanova's Mikal Bridges or Michigan State's Miles Bridges, though admittedly, it's hard to blame them for being intrigued by Young,

For a significant stretch of the 2017-18 college basketball season, Young looked very much like the best player in the country.

He drew comparisons to two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry for the way he could seemingly hit a shot from anywhere on the floor while also featuring an ability to get the ball to his teammates.

Even though defenses eventually keyed in on Young and constructed gameplans with the sole objective of keeping him in check, the 19-year-old guard was still able to average 27.4 points per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point land, per Sports Reference.

If Young continues to play in the NBA like he did with the Sooners this past season, he will be a star in the league and the Knicks could finally acquire the dynamic point guard they barely missed out on when the Golden State Warriors took Curry just one pick ahead of them back in 2009.

To be clear, though, there is plenty of risks associated to drafting Young for the Knicks as selecting a player who does not fit in well with the rest of their roster could set them back significantly.

The good news for the Knicks is that they will have an opportunity to closely evaluate Young soon, and they can come closer to making a final decision on who to take in the draft after that Tuesday workout.

More news about the NBA draft 2018 prospects should be made available soon.