Porter says he's 'feeling great' in the wake of some issues with his hip popping up recently

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger Featured in the image is Michael Porter Jr. receiving the 2017 McDonald's All-American Boys Game MVP award at the United Center

Michael Porter Jr. is emerging as the most intriguing prospect to watch heading into draft night, and that's not necessarily because of anything he might do on the court anytime soon.

Thus far, Porter's fate for draft night has been among the toughest to predict simply because there are so many variables to consider with him.

As a player, he has the potential to be an elite go-to scorer, though there are also concerns over whether he'll ever be able to create for others or become an impactful defender.

If Porter's potential was the only thing being evaluated, then he would be similar to many of the other available prospects, but his injury history is complicating matters.

Porter's already had issues with his back in the past, but most recently, it was his hip that was giving him problems.

Porter recently dropped by "The Will Cain Show" on ESPN Radio to clear up what's been happening, and according to him, doctors have evaluated him and right now, he's "feeling great."

The hip is healthy enough that Porter is even contemplating scheduling some workouts before the draft.

Porter recovering well from whatever hip issues he may have had is obviously good news, but that doesn't make predicting the draft night outcome for him any easier.

A recent edition of the Consensus Mock Draft on NBA.com captures the uncertainty surrounding Porter, as there are analysts who have him being taken second overall, while there are also those who think that he could fall to eight.

In all likelihood, if there are teams seriously considering Porter very high in the draft, then they will only be emboldened by this most recent bit of news regarding the prospect.

There may still be lingering concerns about Porter's health, but those may not be enough to deter a team from selecting him high in the draft.