Derrick Rose, after a short stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has moved on to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former NBA MVP will also be rejoining some of his teammates during his peak years in Chicago, including coach Tom Thibodeau.

Rose is now also reunited with Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson, two of the important players in the Chicago Bulls team that he led during his 2011 MVP season, as NBA pointed out.

"The only thing I'm missing now is the opportunity," Rose told the press in Minnesota on Thursday, March 8, perhaps looking back at his Cleveland days where his injuries relegated him to the sidelines for the most part.

During his time with the Cavaliers, he averaged 9.8 points per game, about half of his career per-game average of 19.2 points and 5.8 assists.

"Talking to Thibs, he sounds like he's going to give me the opportunity, so it's all about learning the guys and fitting in at the right time," the former Cavs player added, referring to his coach from back in the day.

The mini-reunion may have been by design, as Bleacher Report pointed out, citing what looks to be a habit of Thibodeau to go after his former players. The coach has driven a trade for Jimmy Butler to get him over to Minnesota, and he was also a factor in the signing of Tah Gibson and Aaron Brooks.

And now, former MVP Derrick Rose is back in his team, albeit in a Timberwolves uniform this time.

"We just thought he could help the team," the coach said, walking through the ideas that informed the decision to sign Rose up for the rest of the season.

"He's been around, he's been in a lot of games. I think he's seen a lot of different things, he's a familiar with what we're doing," Thibodeau added about his former MVP.