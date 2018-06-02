NBA Free Agency Rumors: Could LeBron James Really End Up Taking His Talents to Portland?

James' connection to Nike and admiration for Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard could lure him to Portland

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost LeBron James playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a February 2018 game

The Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the NBA franchises considered by many basketball fans as the ones that have legitimate shots to land LeBron James in free agency this summer.

The Rockets get mentioned because James' good friend, Chris Paul, plays for that team, and they also came within one win of toppling the dominant Golden State Warriors during the recently concluded Western Conference Finals.

James' love for Los Angeles and perceived desire to expand his media empire have many fans thinking that signing with the Lakers is a realistic option for him.

The 76ers are believed to be in the running because they may be the best long-term option for James, as he could allow young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to handle the bulk of the responsibilities on both ends of the floor as he enters the final stage of his career.

As for Cavaliers, that's still James' hometown team, and the pull of familiarity can be quite strong even after he's already been with the franchise for so many years.

If James ends up going to one of those teams, there will be fans who will be surprised, but only a few or maybe even none will be truly shocked.

Now, James signing with the Portland Trail Blazers would qualify as a real shocker, but could that really happen?

There were rumblings about that possibility floating around online earlier this year, and speaking recently to ESPN's David Jacoby, NBA veteran and James' former teammate with the Cavaliers Richard Jefferson brought up that scenario yet again.

Jefferson points to James' connection to Nike, which has its headquarters in Washington County, Oregon, as something that could lure the former multi-time league MVP to Portland.

Obviously, Jefferson brought up James signing with the Trail Blazers this summer with tongue firmly in cheek, and he was just having fun during a segment titled "Unfounded, Irresponsible Speculation About Free Agent LeBron James," but a move to Portland could prove attractive to the widely regarded best basketball player in the world currently in some ways.

James' relationship with Nike is strong, and it's clear that both sides want to continue working together, and that would indeed be made easier if he was playing his home games in the same state.

Jefferson also jokingly mentioned that James said something positive about Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard in 2008, but it was actually more recent than that.

It was just earlier this year when James heaped praise upon Lillard, and he even said that the 27-year-old guard was a "superstar in our league," per a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Lillard certainly is an accomplished player in the league, and just recently, he was even named as a member of the All-NBA First Team.

So, should the Trail Blazers brace for a summer of James-going-to-Portland rumors?

Well, here's the thing: Nike and Lillard likely won't be enough to entice James to join the Trail Blazers.

At this stage of his career, James is all about winning championships, and even though Lillard and sharpshooting guard CJ McCollum are exceptional talents, that core group may not be good enough to topple the Warriors.

If the Blazers had just one more star player or even just a young guy with plenty of upsides on the team currently, then they could be a viable destination for James, but as it stands right now, they may not have enough to convince James that he's the missing piece to their championship puzzle and other teams could prove more appealing.

More news about the latest NBA free agency rumors should be made available soon.