NBA Free Agency Rumors: Is Chris Paul Going Anywhere?

Even after a good run with the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul still finds himself at the center of the latest National Basketball Association (NBA) free agency rumors.

The Rockets are currently in a 14-game winning streak that puts them at the top of the Western Conference so far. Clearly, things are going well for the team, and Paul is very happy about it, going so far as to say that he "never had a feeling like this."

Bleacher Report believes that with the feats of the team and their cosy place in the season so far, it is impossible that Paul will go looking for a new home. The abovementioned publication adds that the team will likely be able to retain him without shelling out the max either since the market for a point guard like Paul is not really all that big.

On the subject of money, however, Bleacher Report speculates that the only possible team that can steal Paul away from the Rockets is the Philadelphia 76ers. However, even that team does not look like they are looking to overspend when they have a young and strong line-up in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, as well as Markelle Fultz when he returns.

Things can change, however, if LeBron James ends up in Philadelphia. NBA free agency rumors suggest that the king is leaving the Cavaliers once more to join the 76ers, as per The Inquisitr. If this happens, Paul might consider leaving Rockets to be able to play alongside one of the best in the business so far.

However, there is no way to corroborate the report about James joining 76ers. For now, free agency rumors do not see Paul going somewhere. Bleacher Report believes that Paul will likely sign up to play for the Rockets in a two-year deal with a player option for a third — and all that for less than $100 million.

With all that said, it looks like fans will see more of the Paul and James Harden team-up, which has proven to be one of the best the Rockets has ever seen so far.