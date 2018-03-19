Wikimedia Commons/Christina Ruiz Slovenian Luka Doncic is expected to be the No. 1 Draft Pick for 2018 NBA Draft

The 2018 NCAA Tournament and March Madness is fast approaching, which means that the time is ripe for a 2018 NBA Mock Draft.

According to predictions from Land of 10, the 19-year-old Slovenian basketball player Luka Doncic might land in the top spot of the first round draft picks for the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft. The 6'8" guard is currently playing for Liga ACB and EuroLeague under Real Madrid, and he is known as one of the most promising young basketball players in Europe.

If the predictions will turn out to be accurate, Doncic might be picked up by Phoenix Suns as the No. 1 draft. But according to Bleacher Report, Doncic could end up in Dallas Mavericks since the team needs someone who could match Dennis Smith Jr.'s skills and has a reliable three-point range and exceptional basketball techniques.

SEC Country, on the other hand, listed Oklahoma Sooners point guard Tray Young as the No. 1 Mock Draft pick for Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old Lubbock, Texas native recorded an astounding 22 assists in December, making him at par with Sherman Douglas, Avery Johnson, and Tony Fairley for having the most number of assists in a single game in the history of NCAA.

Also, Arizona Wildcats center Deandre Ayton also made it a part of multiple NBA Mock Drafts for this year. According to reports, Atlanta Hawks might be interested to get him in their roster due to his 1.189 points per possession and his average of 59.5 percent shooting on post-ups and 45.1 percent on jump shots. The team could reportedly use his offensive skills in both the inside and outside posts.

Other names found in Mock Draft lists include Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr., Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges.

The actual 2018 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 21.