NBA Mock Draft 2018 Rumors: Orlando Magic Might Not Pick Trae Young Despite Rumors

Reuters/Kim Klement - USA Today Sports After a borderline All-star season, Aaron Gordon would need a good running mate in the draft to elevate his lob-finishing and cutting prowess.

Trae Young might seem to be one of the targets of the Orlando Magic after trading away incumbent starting point guard Elfrid Payton. But, the history of the Magic's new front office, namely Jeff Weltman (President) and John Hammond (General Manager), point opposite to that.

Young, who only measures 6'2" feet with shoes, has the worst athletic capabilities of all the lottery-projected candidates of the 2018 NBA Draft. Besides being shorter than the average 6'4" height for NBA point guards, Young also struggles in strength and defense.

Meanwhile, the Magic's new front office has a long history of selecting long, athletic, and defensive-minded prospects.

Weltman and Hammond are the minds behind the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks, selecting players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker, John Henson, Khris Middleton, and Malcolm Brogdon. All of these players are above average in height and length for their respective positions.

The pair, who have a combined 30 plus years of NBA front office experience, have also selected Jonathan Isaac and Wesley Iwundu, forwards with both crazy wingspans, in their first draft as executives for the Orlando Magic.

Since the Magic are in need of a point guard, Collin Sexton from Alabama might be a better prospect. Sexton, while only 6'2" feet as well, figures to be one if not the best perimeter defenders with Russell Westbrook-like explosiveness among all lottery-bound candidates.

The problem is, Sexton is projected to be drafted around picks number nine to as low as 13. The Magic are picking right around one to five with their current standing. That said, opting for a center such as Mo Bamba is a more likely move.

Bamba, who has a 9-foot plus standing reach, is the tallest and longest player in the lottery, albeit lacking in strength. The 7-foot center shares a lot of similarities with Bucks center Thon Maker.

Bamba's speciality also revolves around shot-blocking, something that current Magic starting center Nikola Vucevic is not fond of. Vucevic is expected by many analysts to be traded come July. In fact, he could have been traded before the deadline along with Payton had it not been for his hand injury.

There is a lot on the table for the Magic, with guys such as Young, Bamba, and Sexton potentially being available when it is their turn in the draft.

But, after years of selecting (successfully at that) long and athletic players, Weltman and company will probably not go against the grain by selecting Young, especially not for a team in need of a superstar like Antetokounmpo.