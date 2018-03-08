NBA Mock Draft 2018: Sixers Has Plenty of Options, With or Without Lakers' First-Round Pick

Philadelphia has plenty of assets for this coming NBA post-season, and one of them comes courtesy of the Lakers' first-round pick. Depending on how the Los Angeles team does this season, this could translate into a low first-round or a lottery pick, with plenty of options for the Sixers either way.

One scenario is the Lakers get a losing record just low enough that their pick drops out of the top two to five range, which means that the Sixers get to keep their pick. If the Lakers qualify for the 2–5 range, Philadelphia will have to hand over the pick to the Celtics as part of the deal to draft Markelle Fultz, as NJ.com recapped the last post-season.

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) looses control of the ball in front of Creighton Bluejays guard Isaiah Zierden (21) during the second half at The Pavilion.

The best case for the Sixers is that the Lakers post a record so appalling that they have the biggest chance to land the top pick, in which case the Phillies take over to grab Luka Doncic.

The opposite is currently happening, though, with the Lakers actually winning games despite recently parting ways with Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance during the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

They may have gotten a recovering Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye in exchange, but the Lakers are actually making do with what they have as they launch a five-game winning streak.

Assuming the Sixers get to keep the Lakers pick, they now have as many as six draft entries, including two first-round picks and four second-rounders. Aside from Doncic, Philadelphia would also be able to go after Mikal Bridges of Villanova, a versatile pick with both the shooting and the defense the team needs.

Trae Young of Oklahoma is another interesting choice if only for his sheer scoring ability, or a complete opposite in Collin Sexton from Alabama with his aggressive drives and defensive pressure. There are tons of options for the Sixers, and this month's NCAA championship is a good time as any to come up with a shortlist.