NBA News: Adam Silver Considers Amendments to the 'One-and-Done' Rule?

REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks at apress conference before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly considering dropping the league's "one-and-done" policy that would allow younger players -- even those in high school -- to be drafted.

Since 2005, the NBA has had a couple of eligibility rules for potential drafts. Aside from the player needing to be at least 19 years of age, there had to be a one-year gap between his high school graduation and his possible draft to the NBA.

However, reports have it that Silver and the other NBA bosses are considering loosening up these rules. And the issues arising in high school basketball is reportedly one of the reasons why the NBA officials see the need to amend their policies.

A "high-ranking league official" who was not identified was quoted by ESPN as saying: "This is a complex challenge, and there's still a lot of discussion about how it's going to happen, but we all see the need to step in."

Meanwhile, the process of coming up with a rule-changing decision has also reportedly started as Silver and his "top advisers" have been on tours to meet and gather information from potential partners among the elite high school basketball community.

League sources claim these efforts included discussions with the National Basketball Players Association about the possible changes to the "one-and-done" policy and age restrictions. But the insiders also said Silver's plans were not limited to just opening the NBA Draft to younger athletes. The NBA Commissioner reportedly plans to open projects where high school players will be exposed to some sort of skills development program that may present them the options of joining the NBA or the G League.

USA Today also recalled Silver's previous pronouncements on the importance of the young athletes' development before they make it to the NBA and added that it could be time to bring the "one-and-done" issue to the table.

"Probably the most important issue is the development for the players before they come into the NBA," Silver said. "So now we're at a point where the colleges no longer want them and the players seem a bit disillusioned with their semester-plus playing – I think it means we have to reexamine our policy."