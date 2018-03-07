NBA News: Gordon Hayward Not Returning Anytime Soon, Boston Celtics Confirm

Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) sits on the court after injuring his ankle during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena, Oct. 17, 2017.

The Boston Celtics are making it clear that their star Gordon Hayward is nowhere near in returning to the court. Meanwhile, Hayward is continuing to recover from his injury.

Fans of the Boston Celtics continue to believe that there's still a chance for Hayward to come back to the National Basketball Association (NBA) soon. However, his team is trying to make it clear that Hayward won't be playing again soon.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne shared on the morning radio show, "Golic & Wingo," that the Boston Celtics are not bringing Hayward back just yet to secure his long-term NBA career.

"[Gordon Hayward] is not coming back. We wouldn't do that to him, his career is way too important,'" Shelburne revealed all the intel she got from the insiders of the Celtics.

Shelburne also mentioned how ESPN's Jeff Van Gundy called those reports a bluff, However, she emphasized that the Celtics aren't willing to risk Hayward injuring himself again.

"There's just no chance they would let him do that or put him in that position," Shelburne confirmed.

Meanwhile, Hayward is continuing to recover from the bad injury that has kept him off the court for weeks.

Hayward recently shared a video of himself shooting hoops for the Players Tribune on Twitter.

"Patience. One goal," his post reads, as the video shows Hayward dribbling and doing mild jump shots.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, although noting the progress that Hayward has achieved, also confirmed that the player won't be back just yet.

"He's not playing this year," Stevens said, the Boston Herald reports.

Stevens also said that the videos are a big help to Hayward and to his team because it helps them realize how much the player's already achieving in his recovery. However, Hayward is still far from "even being in a one-on-one workout."

Hayward fractured his tibia and had a dislocated ankle after stumbling from an alley-oop move in his debut game as a Celtic. His return as a full-time player for the Boston Celtics is yet to be confirmed.