Jan 3, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards guard Ramon Sessions (7) looks on in the second quarter at Verizon Center.

When Dwyane Wade was drafted fifth overall by the Miami Heat way back in 2003, it sure seemed like the young guard out of Marquette could have a good career in the NBA.

Nearly 15 years after he was first drafted, Wade has not just had a good NBA career, he has enjoyed an excellent one, and it seems destined to be a run that will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame someday.

The only question that really remains for Wade's career is about when it will end, and it is possible that the 36-year-old could address that matter sooner rather than later.

Wade recently talked to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson about where he was at this point in his career and his thoughts on retirement.

A candid Wade told Jackson that this was the first time in his career that he would head into the offseason needing to look at some things first before he decides on what he wants to do. He said he would gauge how he feels and also take into consideration the direction that the franchise is going in.

Wade shared that he also has to find out this summer if he still has the desire to go through the grind of the NBA season.

For what it is worth, Wade does not seem to be worried about the possibility of this being his last year in the NBA, and he should not be.

Wade's legacy as an all-time great is secure.

Though his numbers have fallen off this season, it is worth remembering just how great Wade was in his prime. A quick look at his Baseball Reference page reveals that he had a dominant stretch from the latter half of the 00s to the early part of this decade that was among the best runs ever for any shooting guard in the history of the league.

He has also won three championships and he even took home the Finals MVP back in 2006.

Wade may still be unsure about whether he wants to keep his NBA career going, but there is no doubt about his status as one of the best to ever play the game.