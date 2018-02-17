NBA News: Multi-Time All-Star Chris Bosh Says He's 'Not Done Yet' With Regards to His Playing Career

Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Feb 3, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (1) makes a jump shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Heat defeat the Mavericks 93-90.

Chris Bosh is one of the most underrated stars of his era.

The lefty forward began his career as the go-to guy for the Toronto Raptors. Bosh averaged more than 22 points per game during five of his seven seasons with the Raptors, according to Basketball Reference.

When Bosh signed with the Miami Heat, he adjusted his game to work better with co-superstars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. Together, Bosh, James and Wade led the Miami Heat to four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, winning two championships along the way.

While James is still a megastar in the league and Wade is seemingly easing into the end of his career, Bosh has been out of the NBA for a while now.

Medical issues forced Bosh to cut his stint with the Heat short, and the last time he played an NBA game was back in 2016.

Many fans have assumed that Bosh's playing days were over, but the man himself has not closed the book on his NBA career just yet.

Recently, Bosh made a guest appearance on ESPN's "First Take," during which he revealed that he has been to the gym, he can still play basketball and that he's "not done yet."

Bosh even expressed a desire to return to the NBA as early as this season.

From a basketball standpoint, it is easy to imagine Bosh still being able to help a team.

During his last season, Bosh was hitting on more than 36 percent of his three-pointers even while averaging more than four attempts per contest. A team in need of a big man who can stretch the floor could benefit from adding a player with Bosh's skillset.

Still, it is unclear just how interested teams will be in Bosh given the medical issues that forced him to leave the league in the first place.

It is hard to tell what will happen next for Bosh and his hopes of playing in the NBA again, but even if his career is indeed over, he can enjoy retirement knowing that he is one of the best to ever play the game of basketball.