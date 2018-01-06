'NBA Playgrounds: Enhanced Edition' Now Available For The Nintendo Switch

Steam/NBA Playgrounds Promotional image for "NBA Playgrounds" by Saber Interactive.

Recent reports have revealed that "NBA Playgrounds" has been re-launched for the Nintendo Switch after a problematic initial release. Further reports have also revealed that despite the initial free offering of the game, "NBA Playgrounds: Enhanced Edition" is now equipped with a baffling price tag.

According to reports, the new and apparently enhanced version of the game was the follow through to game developer Saber Interactive's announcement and promise from last year, which was to release a patch that would help make the experience of "NBA Playgrounds" on the Nintendo Switch smoother. It seems that Saber Interactive intends to fulfill the statement as they have not only released a patch, but also new content that looks to be their effort to revitalize the game title. Despite the new content and the promised patch for Nintendo's flagship console, fans were baffled to see the price tag attached to it.

Further reports noted the fact that instead of offering the game for free, Saber Interactive is now selling "NBA Playgrounds: Enhanced Edition" for $10 on the Nintendo eShop. There is a possibility that the price is meant for a paid downloadable content (DLC) that was not announced to the fans before. However, Saber Interactive has confirmed it on their social media accounts that it should be justified because the enhanced edition is a full upgrade of the game that introduces new content.

"NBA Playgrounds: Enhanced Edition" features a new game mode that allows users to go online and challenged others in ranked or unranked games. More features include numerous additional players and a new rebounding system. It also includes new courts, all of which can be unlocked with $10. Previously, fans could only access the features through loot boxes. Although it is still too early to tell if the game is now worth the price tag, fans are expecting some reviews to be released in the coming weeks.