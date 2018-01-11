'NBA Playgrounds' News: Devs Release Free 'Enhanced Edition' As Entirely Separate Download

Facebook/NBAPlaygrounds Promo image for "NBA Playgrounds - Enhanced Edition"

Players looking to get the free "NBA Playgrounds - Enhanced Edition" will have to install it as a completely separate file and not simply as an update.

Developers recently released the "NBA Playgrounds - Enhanced Edition" for Nintendo Switch players. Though it is completely free content for Switch players who have purchased the base game, they are advised to take some extra caution when installing it.

In a post on the game's official Facebook page, developers explained: "Users should note this new edition of NBA Playgrounds is a standalone title separate from the original version of the game and must be downloaded independently through the Nintendo eShop."

The main concern for players is they might accidentally delete the progress they have already made if they remove the saved files they have stored in the previous copy of the game.

To avoid deleting their saved games from the earlier Nintendo Switch port, players were advised to install the "Enhanced Edition" first before deleting the old base game file.

"Players can safely delete the old version of NBA Playgrounds after downloading this upgraded edition but should be careful not to delete their existing game saves, which will be automatically converted and playable in the upgraded version of the title after installing," the developers explained.

While the "Enhanced Edition" is an entirely new file to be installed, it will come with all the free downloadable contents released in the original game file. This includes a roster of over 100 NBA players including Tim Duncan, Julius Erving, Steve Nash, and Manu Ginobili.

Nintendo Switch players will also get to access other items such as the free second team jerseys, the online three-point contest mode, and the updated rebounding system.

Along with the release of the "NBA Playgrounds - Enhanced Edition," developers announced that the game will be discounted for Nintendo Switch players by 50 percent and will only cost $9.99 until Thursday, Jan. 18.

Players looking to purchase the "Enhanced Edition" should look for the gold framed digital game copy of "NBA Playgrounds" on Nintendo eShop.

"NBA Playgrounds" is also available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.