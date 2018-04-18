NBA Playoffs 2018: Dates, Odds, and Predictions for Finals

Wikimedia Commons/Henry Camacho Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs first round between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonit Spurs heads to Texas on thursday, Apr. 19 at 9:30 p.m.

It's the middle of the first round of the playoffs for NBA fans, and even this early in the post-season, things have been hot right from the first tip in both conferences. Various storylines have formed from the Game 1s in all brackets, and here is how they will continue.

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Over at the Eastern Conference, first seed Toronto Raptors have asserted a two-game dominance over the eighth seed Washington Wizards, as Toronto saw two consecutive wins for the home team.

It's also a convincing way for the Raptors to snap their losing streak when it comes to first-round Game 1s, as CBS Sports noted. Moving on to Game 2, the Wizards were held at bay as the visitors tried to mount a comeback, with Raptors pulling away for a 130–119 victory.

Game 3 is moving out to Washington this Friday, April 20, at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN, followed by Game 4 on the same arena on Sunday, April 22, at 6 p.m. EDT on TNT.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Game 3 of this series moves on to Milwaukee on Friday, April 20, at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN, and then on Sunday, April 22 at 1 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The Boston Celtics are highly favored to win this round at 87.70 percent, compared to the Buck's chances at 12.30 percent, as predicted by Sporting News. There are surprises here so far, as the Bucks are unable to answer the Celtics even without injured Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Game 3 heads out to Miami this Thursday, April 19, at 7 p.m. EDT on TNT, and fresh off a series-leveling push by Miami led by Wade's heroic performance. Game 4 is on Saturday, April 21 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on TNT and even as the 76ers are heavily favored at 81.10 percent to win this round, the Heat is not going away that easy.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

That shocking loss to the Pacers on Game 1 surely stung for LeBron James and crew, but the superstar is focused on Game 2 in Cleveland this Wednesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. It's a slow start for the Cavaliers, but at 92.20 percent odds of winning the first round, LeBron has plenty of reason to stay level-headed.

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Rockets won by just three points in their first postseason meeting with the Timberwolves, and Minnesota will be trying to steal a game from Houston again this Wednesday, April 18, at 9:30 p.m. EDT on TNT. The Rockets are the most favored team to exit the first round as winners, as 95.20 percent, but Game 1 shows just how slim their margins are for that.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Both sides are missing their key pieces, but the defending champs have plenty of firepower to spare as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson easily put the Warriors 2–0 against the depleted Spurs. Series shifts to San Antonio this Thursday, April 19, at 9:30 p.m. EDT on TNT.

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Game 3 moves on to New Orleans on Thursday, April 19, at 9 p.m. EDT, TNT as the Pelicans stole both home games from the Blazers, both with Jrue Holiday leading the charge. The Blazers are now rated at just a 68.50 percent chance of passing the first round, and with the series moving to the Pelicans' home court, it could be even lower than that.

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48–34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

The Thunders have taken Game 1, and it's on to Game 2 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBA TV. It's as evenly match as any NBA fan would find in this postseason, with OKC rated at just 57.10 percent to win over the Jazz.