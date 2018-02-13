NBA Roster Rumors: Are the Golden State Warriors Interested in Channing Frye?

Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) celebrates during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Quicken Loans Arena, Nov. 13, 2016.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Golden State Warriors are expected to turn their attention to the buyout market as they continue to look for a veteran role player who can provide some scoring punch off the bench.

The Warriors have already missed out on Joe Johnson and Marco Belinelli, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst has recently reported that they might consider adding Channing Frye if he is bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers in the coming days.

Frye has not really played much this season, but he has always been a reliable spot-up jump shooter. In 44 games this season, the veteran forward/center averaged 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point range, and 93.3 percent from the free-throw line.

A stretch five like Frye would be an interesting addition for the Warriors, although he would have to compete for playing time with the likes of Zaza Pachulia, Jordan Bell, David West, Kevon Looney, and Damian Jones.

But, as of the moment, the Lakers have shown no indication that they intend to buy out Frye's contract, and the veteran big man seems to be happy with his role with the team as well. "My main goal is to help these kids win and understand this is an every day thing," Frye told reporters after Monday's practice, via Lakers Nation.

"Every day we're coming out here to compete to give ourselves the best chance to win and grow. I was just laughing with Miles, they move so fast and they're just so young, the game of basketball is generally simple but they move so fast sometimes they don't read the defense and do stuff like that," he continued.

"Every day I'm not only playing, but trying to teach and help and make sure they have good winning habits," he added.