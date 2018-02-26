Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena, Feb. 7, 2018.

Analysts have long assumed that the Cleveland Cavaliers' top priority this offseason is to do everything possible to convince LeBron James to stay. However, recent reports have indicated that this may not be the case after all.

According to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck, James's desire for a no-trade clause will reportedly become a sticking point in contract negotiations with the Cavaliers this offseason because team owner Dan Gilbert does not want to give him any leverage over the franchise.

"The belief is that Gilbert, having reasserted control after chasing out Griffin, will rebuff James' request for a no-trade clause, or any other measures that give him leverage. And that will be enough to drive James away," Beck said in his report.

"LeBron wants to be in charge of everything, which is what puts him at odds with Dan. Dan wants to be in charge of everything," a source told Beck.

"Dan Gilbert's not going to do what it takes to keep him. Not a chance in hell he's going to give him a no-trade clause, or let him dictate contract terms." the source added.

Of course, it should be noted that the lack of a no-trade clause is not exactly a deal breaker if James signs a one-year contract with a player option for another year. That is because players who are playing on a one-year deal with Bird Rights have the power to veto any trade.

But, as noted by NBC Sports' Dan Feldman, this could become a problem if James wants to sign a long-term deal. If the Cavaliers want to keep James around, they may have to consider giving in. Otherwise, the four-time most valuable player will simply walk away this offseason.

James is currently averaging 26.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.5 steals and a block in under 38 minutes a game. He is also shooting 54.5 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 73.6 percent from the free-throw stripe.