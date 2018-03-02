NBA Roster Rumors: Corey Brewer Reportedly Joining The Oklahoma City Thunder

Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Houston Rockets guard Corey Brewer (33) shoots the ball and is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard George Hill (3) in the second half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, March 27, 2016.

Veteran wing Corey Brewer will not be a free agent for long once he clears waivers this Friday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Brewer has reportedly agreed to sign a minimum deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the rest of the season after he spoke with general manager Sam Presti and head coach Billy Donovan on Wednesday night.

Brewer has spoken with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, and Milwaukee Bucks as well before he decided to join the Thunder, per Charania.

"Brewer's longstanding relationship with Donovan — who coached him as part of Florida's two national championship teams in 2006 and 2007 — was a significant factor in choosing to sign with the Thunder after he clears waivers on Friday," Charania wrote in his report.

The former University of Florida standout was waived on Wednesday after he reached a buyout agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"It's tough not to be playing. I know I can still play. It's just we're a young team -- they're a young team -- and they're all about going young right now. I just want to have a chance to play ... maybe help a playoff team make a run," Brewer said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday after he was released.

In 54 games with the Lakers this season, Brewer averaged 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in under 13 minutes per contest. He also shot 45.3 percent from the field, 18.6 percent from three-point range, and 66.7 percent from the free-throw stripe.

The 11-year veteran's numbers are not that impressive, but he plays solid perimeter defense, and the Thunder need someone who has the length and quickness to defend multiple positions after starting guard Andre Roberson was ruled out of the remainder of the season with a ruptured left patellar tendon.