NBA Roster Rumors: Ersan İlyasova Nearing Buyout With The Atlanta Hawks

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Ersan İlyasova in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Ersan İlyasova's tenure with the Atlanta Hawks is about to come to an end.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham, İlyasova has reportedly reached a tentative buyout agreement with the team.

"The Hawks and forward Ersan Ilyasova tentatively agreed to a buyout of the remainder of his contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Once Ilyasova accepts a buyout and clears waivers, as expected, he will be free to sign with any other team for the rest of the season," Cunningham said in his report.

"Ilyasova's contract expires at the end of the season and he is eligible to become a free agent in the summer. Earlier this month, Ilyasova invoked his right to reject the trade offers the Hawks presented to him," he continued.

İlyasova will be eligible to play in the postseason for whichever team that signs him if he is waived on or before March 1.

Meanwhile, USA Today's Sam Amick has reported that the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are possible landing spots for İlyasova once the contract buyout is finalized.

A reunion with the Bucks seems intriguing because they need to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with more shooters, although he will likely have to log more minutes at center if he joins them since they are already loaded at the forward positions. The Raptors makes sense as well, and he can take some of the scoring load off the shoulders of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

However, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania has reported that İlyasova is planning to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Well, surrounding Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with as many shooters as possible seems like a good idea, and İlyasova has always been a threat on the perimeter.

İlyasova is currently averaging 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds this season while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from three-point range, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.