NBA Roster Rumors: Jarrett Jack Willing To Consider Buyout With The New York Knicks

Reuters/Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison (2) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden, Nov. 5, 2017.

Veteran point guard Jarrett Jack may be willing to work out a buyout with the New York Knicks as they commit to the youth movement.

"It wasn't something I was super thinking when the situation changed," Jack said after he sat out the Knicks' 125-111 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Monday, via the New York Post.

"To be honest, I don't know. I've never been in this situation before. I never even thought about jumping from one team in the middle of the season to join another. That's what other guys have done. I've never done it before," he continued.

"Maybe I do need to sit down and look at a list of what my possible options are. As of today, I'm here with the Knicks and will try to help in any capacity I can," he added.

It seems clear that the Knicks never viewed as a part of their long-term plans.

Jack earned the starting job at the beginning of the season, and he continued to play as the team's primary ball handler until mid-February. His role changed when the Knicks acquired Emmanuel Mudiay in a three-team deal involving the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

Now, Mudiay has been getting the start at point guard, while Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina's playing time have increased as well, at Jack's expense.

In 57 games this season, the veteran guard averaged 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in under 26 minutes per contest. He is also shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.9 percent from the free-throw stripe.

Jack has had a solid season so far even though his numbers are not really that impressive. He can definitely help a contender if the Knicks release him.