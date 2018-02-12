NBA Roster Rumors: Joe Johnson to Sign with the Houston Rockets After Buyout

Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) guards Utah Jazz guard Joe Johnson (6) in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center, Dec. 26, 2017.

The Houston Rockets have continued to beef up their roster as they prepare to make a deep run in the playoffs.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Joe Johnson has reportedly agreed to sign with the Rockets once he clears waivers on Monday. Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania also reported the same information.

The Sacramento Kings acquired the veteran wing from the Utah Jazz last Thursday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Kings brought out Johnson's contract on Saturday.

The Rockets already have a stacked roster, especially at the forward positions, but Johnson should be able to carve out a role for himself once he joins the team. It is also interesting to note that Johnson played under Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni during his stint with the Phoenix Suns.

"Johnson might not supplant Gerald Green's current role as a shooter off the bench, or they could trade places on a game-to-game basis depending on which player is effective. Johnson also played more power forward than small forward with Utah this season, and it's presumable he'll fill some small ball lineups when used, just like P.J. Tucker and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute have all season for the Rockets," Tim Cato wrote in his column for SB Nation.

"This isn't a move that makes the Rockets much better, but it's a safety net that could rescue them in a bad postseason situation," he added.

In 32 games with the Jazz this season, Johnson averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field, 27.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 83.3 percent from the three-throw line.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Chris Haynes and Tim MacMahon have reported that Brandan Wright has agreed to join the Rockets as well once he clears waivers. The veteran big man was released by the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.