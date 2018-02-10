Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose (1) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (31) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena, Nov. 7, 2017.

The Utah Jazz have just acquired Derrick Rose from the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team trade before Thursday's deadline, but he may never get the chance to suit up for the team.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Jazz are expected to release Rose in the coming days, and the Salt Lake Tribune's Kyle Goon has also reported that general manager Dennis Lindsey has confirmed that they intend to waive him so he can sign with a playoff contender.

But, he probably will not be a free agent for long because the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly interested in signing him for the rest of the season, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Rose played under Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau from 2010 to 2015 when they were members of the Chicago Bulls and he was named the league's most valuable player during the 2010-11 season.

At this point in his career, Rose seems like an odd fit for the Timberwolves. But, Thibodeau does have a reputation for bringing in former players (Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson), and he praised the three-time All-Star during a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune.

"What Derrick did here in Chicago was unbelievable. I think as time goes on, people will appreciate what he did more and more. It was unfortunate the injuries he had. He's a terrific kid. I think he's misunderstood. I think everyone wanted more, but he couldn't give more. He was hurt. I just want him to get healthy again," Thibodeau said on Friday.

"To have (rehab) three consecutive years, that just takes a toll on you. What he did here was really special. And I don't think anyone should lose sight of that," he continued.

Rose averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists with the Cavaliers this season.