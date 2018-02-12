NBA Roster Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets Reportedly Interested in Tony Allen

Reuters/Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) shoots in the second quarter as Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) looks on at FedExForum.

Tony Allen probably will not stay on the open market for long because two title contenders are believed to among the teams vying for his services.

According to NBA.com's David Aldridge, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets have reportedly reached out to Allen to inquire about his willingness to join them.

The six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Defensive Team member signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans last summer, but he has not made much of an impact during his time with the team.

Allen was shipped to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 1 as part of the Nikola Mirotić trade, and it was clear that the Bulls had no intention of keeping him around. The defensive specialist was shopped around the league before the trade deadline last Thursday, but the Bulls just could not find a deal for him so they waived him instead.

Allen would be a great addition for either team despite his limitations on the offensive end of the floor.

"The 36-year-old veteran hasn't played in a game since December 10 after serving as a rotation player for the Pelicans during the first two months of the season. Before washing out of the rotation, Allen had averaged 4.7 points in 12.4 minutes per game," DJ Siddiqi said in his report for 247Sports.

"However, it's his defensive presence that is leading championship contenders his way. Even at his advanced age, Allen is known as one of the better perimeter defenders in the league, having been named to the All-Defensive Team on six different occasions," he added.

Allen is expected to see significant minutes if he joins the Thunder because starting guard Andre Roberson has already been ruled out of the rest of the season with a ruptured left patellar tendon.

Meanwhile, the Rockets would love to add a defensive stopper like Allen to their roster, but he is not expected to see much action if he joins the team.