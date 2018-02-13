NBA Roster Rumors: Paul George Reportedly Committed to Re-Signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) looks for an open man against Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 27, 2018.

Right now, Paul George seems perfectly happy playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, basketball enthusiasts know full well that the Lakers are going to attempt to lure him to Los Angeles once he becomes a free agent after the season.

The Lakers are a legitimate threat to land him this summer, but in his latest column on Patreon (via Amico Hoops), veteran sports journalist Peter Vecsey has claimed that George has already made up his mind, and he is committed to re-signing with the Thunder.

Of course, it should be noted that a lot of things can happen between now and the start of free agency, so readers are advised to take this report with a grain of salt.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols earlier this month, George admitted that Los Angeles will always come up when people talk about his impending free agency since it is his hometown, but he said he is happy with the way things have developed with the Thunder.

"Of course, L.A. is home. So, that's always going to draw the attention," George said, via NBC Sports. "But we'll see. I won't rule anything out. But I'm definitely happy where I'm at. I like where we're going, and I want to see how this unfolds," he added.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has also talked about George's future during a recent episode of "First Take," and he said the All-Star forward is unlikely to change teams this summer.

"I don't know what to say about it other than I don't think he's going to go to [Los Angeles]. It's still an outside shot, but I don't see him passing up on $45-$50 million to go to a team that's inferior to the one that he's on," Smith said, via the OKC Thunder Wire.

George is averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 steals in his first season with the Thunder. He is also shooting 44.5 percent from the field, 42.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 80.3 percent from the free-throw line.