Reuters/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Amway Center, Oct. 24, 2017.

All-Star caliber players like LeBron James and Paul George should grab the headlines once the 2018 offseason gets into full swing in the summer, but Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is expected to get his fair share of suitors as well.

According to Sporting News' Sean Deveney, the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers are reportedly planning to make a push to sign Gordon once he becomes a restricted free agent this summer.

"League sources told Sporting News this week that the Suns are expected to be suitors for Gordon, who starred at Arizona for one memorable season," Deveney said in his report.

"Another team with interest in Gordon, according to sources, would be the rebuilding Mavericks, who have been eager to find a budding star to fill in alongside Harrison Barnes and Dennis Smith Jr., softening the blow of Dirk Nowitzki's retirement, which could come in just months," he continued.

"The Pacers intend to investigate restricted free agents, too, hoping to add young talent to an improving roster," he added.

As noted by Deveney, the Magic have the option to match any offer Gordon receives from another team. However, they may have to consider letting him leave if he gets an offer that is too high for them to match.

The Suns would be an intriguing landing spot because they already have a young core of players led by shooting guard Devin Booker. Adding Gordon would put the Mavericks in great shape for the future, too, while they prepare for the inevitable retirement of Dirk Nowitzki. Meanwhile, the Pacers are already contenders in the Eastern Conference with Victor Oladipo enjoying a career season, but they can always add more firepower on offense.

Gordon is currently averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.9 steals in just under 34 minutes per game this season. He is also shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from three-point range, and 71.8 percent from the free-throw line.