NBA Roster Rumors: Shabazz Muhammad Reportedly Signing With The Milwaukee Bucks

Shabazz Muhammad in a game at the Target Center.

Shabazz Muhammad will finally get a chance to play significant minutes this season after he reached a buyout agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Muhammad has reportedly agreed to join the Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers on Saturday. The Bucks had to release guard Sean Kilpatrick to make room for the fifth-year wing on the roster.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported the same thing. "I'm very happy and can't wait to get my next opportunity," Muhammad said, according to Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated.

Muhammad signed a two-year, $3.3 million contract with Minnesota last summer with a player option for the second year of the deal, but he has not played much as Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau continued to give heavy minutes to his core players. He was so far down the depth chart that majority of his minutes this season came from garbage time when the game was already decided.

"This league is about opportunity, and if you're not getting your opportunity, then it sucks," Muhammad said in December, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "You're sitting, and I believe I should be playing, so it's pretty frustrating," he added.

The former University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) standout averaged only 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in under 10 minutes per contest in 32 games with the Timberwolves this season. He shot 38.8 percent from the field, 21.1 percent from three-point range, and 71 percent from the free-throw stripe.

The Bucks solidified their wing rotation by adding Muhammad, and he should plenty of playing time since Malcolm Brogdon (torn left quadricep tendon), Tony Snell (right thigh contusion), Matthew Dellavedova (sprained right ankle), and Mirza Teletović (pulmonary emboli) are all unavailable at the moment. He should take some minutes away from veteran guard Jason Terry.