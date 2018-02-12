Reuters/Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) dribbles the ball down the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Golden 1 Center, Dec. 27, 2017.

Vince Carter may get the chance to return to where it all started.

According to Sportsnet's Michael Grange, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly discussed the possibility of adding Carter if the Sacramento Kings buy out his contract in the coming days.

"Adding Carter, or any other veteran likely to be waived or bought out in the coming weeks, is the only remaining option the Raptors have if they want to upgrade their roster after making no significant moves leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline," Grange wrote in his report.

A lot of fans would love to see Carter play for the Raptors again. However, it remains to be seen whether Sacramento would be willing to release him so he could sign with a contender. The New York Times' Marc Stein has recently reported that the Kings prefer to keep him on the roster for the remainder of the season.

In any case, the 20-year veteran seems to be open to the idea of returning to Toronto before he hangs up his sneakers for good.

"Whether it's (a) one day (contract) or something, it'll happen," Carter said following the Kings' 108-93 loss to the Raptors in December, via Reuters. "It's supposed to happen I think. I can say that now. I've had a lot of people say it's supposed to happen, so now I guess I have to believe it," he added.

The eight-time All-Star has not played much this season. Carter is only averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.9 steals in under 17 minutes per game this season while shooting 38 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from three-point range, and 66.7 percent from the free-throw stripe.

Carter still has plenty left in the tank, though, and he could provide some firepower off the bench for the Raptors.