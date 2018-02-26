NBA Roster Rumors: Warriors, Timberwolves, Thunder Interested In Knicks Center Joakim Noah

Reuters/Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) reacts after the Atlanta Hawks defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 16, 2017.

Joakim Noah seems to be drawing a lot of interest in the past few days.

According to the New York Daily News' Frank Isola, the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma Thunder have reportedly expressed interest in signing Noah if he can reach a buyout agreement with the Knicks.

"Minnesota is an obvious one since it would reunite Noah with his former coach with the Chicago Bulls, Tom Thibodeau. Golden State and Oklahoma City also feel that Noah's experience and defensive prowess would solidify their respective benches," Isola said in his report.

The former Defensive Player of the Year (2014) is currently on an indefinite leave of absence after his altercation with head coach Jeff Hornacek late last month, and he is unlikely to play for the Knicks again this season.

However, Isola has also pointed out that a buyout would be complicated for the Knicks because of Noah's hefty contract, so they might end up keeping him for the rest of the season.

"If Dolan was unwilling to negotiate a buyout with Anthony, it's hard to see him agreeing to a deal with Noah unless Noah is willing to forfeit a substantial amount of money. From all indications, Noah is reluctant to give the Knicks a discount," he stated.

Still, Noah's situation in New York is worth monitoring in the next few days because he is still good enough to play rotational minutes for a playoff contender. But, it should be noted that he has to become a free agent on or before March 1, otherwise, he will not be eligible to play in the playoffs for whichever team that signs him.

The two-time All-Star has only appeared in seven games this season, averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in just under six minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free-throw line.